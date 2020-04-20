The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boat catching fire on the 3.4 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boat catching fire on the 3.4 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, the 1987 Chapparal 195 driven by an unnamed man caught fire from a fuel and generator-related explosion and was reported as totaled and towed from the scene. No other parties were reported to be involved and no injuries have ben reported at this time.