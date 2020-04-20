An ATV accident in a private field off U.S. 50 in Morgan County, approximately a mile east of Morgan County Drive, resulted in a trio of injuries on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Linda Sanders of Sedalia was driving her two granddaughters through a field when the 2013 Polaris struck a tree.

Sanders and a 10-year-old passenger were reported to have serious injuries. The 10-year-old was life flighted by MU Air Care to University Hospital in Columbia and Sanders was transported by ambulance to University Hospital. Another 7-year-old passenger who was involved was reported to have minor injuries and was also transported to University Hospital.

The ATV was secured at the scene.