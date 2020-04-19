Two passengers suffered injuries after their vehicle drove off the road and struck multiple trees in Camden County Saturday night.

Terris C. Parsons, 18, was driving her 1996 Nissan Pathfinder with Mercedes R. Massey, 18, in the passenger seat when Parsons failed to negotiate a curve on Cross Creek Rd. north of US 54. The Nissan travelled off the left side of the road and struck several trees. The vehicle came to rest on its side and was totaled.

Both passengers were wearing safety devices. Both passengers were transported to Lake Regional Hospital.