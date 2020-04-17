The school district announced the commencement ceremony for graduating seniors will take place on June 18 at the high school stadium at 8 p.m.

The Class of 2020 at School of the Osage now has a new date to circle on their calendars for graduation.

The school district announced the commencement ceremony for graduating seniors will take place on June 18 at the high school stadium at 8 p.m. The ceremony will be live streamed through the internet and radio and there will be limited attendance pending the easing of social distancing restrictions. Project Graduation is scheduled to follow.

"We are so proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to celebrate with you during our revised commencement activities pending an easing of restrictions on social gatherings," the release stated.

Earlier in the morning, the school district will hold a graduation practice at the stadium at 8 a.m., which is mandatory for all seniors participating in graduation. The senior laps and farewell will follow in the high school parking lot at 9:30 a.m. where all seniors are invited to participate and families may view the laps from their vehicles in the parking lot.

The school district announced that more information on a date and time is to come regarding a virtual scholarship and awards ceremony as well as when the senior check out and cap and gown pickup will take place.