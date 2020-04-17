The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 53-year-old Roseanna Cook of Columbia on drug-related charges Thursday afternoon in Miller County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 53-year-old Roseanna Cook of Columbia on drug-related charges Thursday afternoon in Miller County.

Cook was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, failure to display valid license plates and a window tint violation.

Cook was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Miller County Jail.