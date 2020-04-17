Based on evidence gathered in the investigation, the Miller County Sheriff's Office believes there was no foul play in the death of Dallas Murphy. Investigators believe Murphy left a residence on Poplar Road and while driving, had a medical emergency and drove off the right side of the road into the pond where he was unable to rescue himself.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office has released further details on the person who was found dead in a pond by Poplar Road in Miller County.

The deceased person has been identified as 58-year-old Dallas Murphy of St. Charles, Mo.

During the investigation, officers learned that Murphy was recently released from the hospital at the time of his disappearance and had local ties in the area. Officers spoke with multiple witnesses who stated that Murphy left a residence along Poplar Road in early January with the intention of returning to St. Charles. Officers located his submerged vehicle in the pond he was found in and an autopsy was conducted by the Boone County Medical Examiners Office.

Based on evidence gathered in the investigation, the Miller County Sheriff's Office believes there was no foul play in the death of Murphy. Investigators believe Murphy left a residence on Poplar Road and while driving, had a medical emergency and drove off the right side of the road into the pond where he was unable to rescue himself.

Murphy's family has been notified and the Miller County Sheriff's Office sends its condolences to the family.