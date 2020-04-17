Camden County Health Department has confirmation of 32 cases of COVID-19 from March 22 through today. We are following 16 active patients, 2 are hospitalized and the rest are recovering at home.

Camden County Health Department has confirmation of 32 cases of COVID-19 from March 22 through today. We are following 16 active patients, 2 are hospitalized and the rest are recovering at home. Close contacts have been identified and have been instructed to quarantine at home. We have had 1 death associated with the virus.