Funded by corporate and philanthropic partners, the Save Small Business Fund is a collective effort to provide $5,000 grants to small employers. A short application will go live on April 20, 2020, at 12:00PM PT. https://www.savesmallbusiness.com/#apply

To apply, you must run a small business or chamber of commerce with between 3-20 employees (not including independent contractors). The business must be located in an economically vulnerable community.

This is defined as the bottom 80% of the most economically distressed zip codes in the United States, as ranked by the Distressed Communities Index.

Before starting the application, you will be asked for the zip code where you are registered by the IRS as doing business, which will confirm your eligibility.

Each grant is for $5,000 and must be applied toward business expenses. We will send a follow-up survey to all grantees to learn how it was spent and the impact that it made.

Grants will be awarded weekly until all funds have been used. Once the grantee has been notified and submitted payment information that meets compliance checks, it will take 3-5 days to process the payment. The number of grants awarded will be scaled in proportion to the demand and available funds.

The Save Small Business Fund is administered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The Chamber Foundation is a private sector 501(c)(3) charity affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and is not a government agency.