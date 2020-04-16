In a move that is sure to excite students and parents alike, Eldon High School has announced that graduation will be rescheduled for June 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Victor Field.

Superintendent Matt Davis says that finding a new date for graduation was important to the district. He says they worked to find anyway possible to host the graduation for the students and parents alike to enjoy. If the pandemic has not slowed down by June 27, he says the district will continue to monitor dates and plan accordingly.

“We believe scheduling graduation provides hope for our community that life is going to get back to normal,” Davis said.

Alongside the graduation, a number of other events were also rescheduled.

On June 24 , the Baccalaureate will be held at 7:00 pm in the Performing Arts Center.

On June 25, the Senior Breakfast and Graduation Practice will be held at 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. respectively at Victor Field.

On June 26, Prom will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Lodge of the Four Seasons and project Prom will be held from 10:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (location TBD).

Davis says caps and gowns will be available for pick-up on June 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. He says if parents need the items early for pictures, call 573-392-8010.