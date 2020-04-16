The county announced in a press release on Wednesday afternoon that it was a victim of a sophisticated encryption attack that has disrupted operations.

Camden County's computer systems have come under attack.

"Camden County places the utmost importance on its network and system security, and County technology experts have been working diligently with independent cybersecurity experts to restore normal operations as soon as possible and conduct a thorough forensic investigation," the press release stated. "At this time, the County is not aware of any unauthorized disclosure of personal data or financial information."

Camden County has alerted the FBI of the incident and will provide the necessary cooperation.

This is not an unfamiliar situation for the county as it faced cybersecurity issues in 2016.