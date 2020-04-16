Thompson says they are working to determine what is plausible to reschedule at this point. In specific, he noted event such as Prom and the annual Senior Awards Ceremony. He says more information on these events will be coming later on.

Camdenton R-III announced Tuesday afternoon that they would be rescheduling their senior graduation ceremony for July 11 to make up for the previous date that was affected by COVID-19. The announcement was a breath of positivity for so many parents and students who felt their year was unfairly cut short without the final payoff.

Camdenton High School principal Brett Thompson says that the decision to move to July 11 was based on a number of factors. With the original date already postponed, he says they wanted to choose a later date that would be in a timeframe that would likely not be affected once again. Though there is no certainty that the COVID-19 pandemic will be slowed or ceased by that point, he says that the district is hopeful that this date will allow time for families to come together and enjoy the graduation ceremony.

Thompson says they are confident that the July 11 date will be safe from further delays, though there is a plan in place in case it does. The next step for the district would be to host a digital graduation instead, though this will only take place is absolutely necessary.

Thompson recognizes the importance of graduation and what it means to the students and parents who fought hard to make it to this point. He says it was vital for the district to find a solution.

“High school graduation is an outstanding achievement for students and it is a culmination of 13 years of hard work,” Thompson said “We absolutely did not want to simply cancel graduation since we are unable to hold it on May 14th. It is important to celebrate students publicly, along with their families and friends, and they deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments.”

As for any other end-of-year events that have been cancelled, Thompson says they are working to determine what is plausible to reschedule at this point. In specific, he noted event such as Prom and the annual Senior Awards Ceremony. He says more information on these events will be coming later on.

Overall, he says it means a great deal for the district to be able to reschedule a live ceremony for the seniors. To Thompson, he says graduation represents the hard work and success of the students and staff to make it to this point. Additionally, he sees the rescheduling as a sort of return to normality for the entire area after getting through this difficult time.

“The work of students, teachers, and staff members, along with the patience and support of families has been phenomenal, and it has illustrated a great deal of perseverance by so many,” Thompson said. “Being able to hold graduation would allow us to celebrate the class of 2020, and it would also illustrate that we worked together to successfully get through an unprecedented time. It really is cause for celebration.”

Further updates will be shared on other lake schools plans for graduation as they are received.