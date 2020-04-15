Another decade has come to pass and with it, another census to complete in the United States. Only this time, it comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is still time to respond and multiple ways to do so to make sure you and your loved ones are included in the count.

According to the Constitution, the federal government is required to complete this task every 10 years to get an accurate picture of the United States and people are required by federal law to provide the necessary information which is kept confidential. The information you provide helps the government distribute federal funding for schools, health systems and infrastructure and it also plays a role in the number of seats a state will have for representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Census Day was April 1 and the information you provide should reflect your living situation as of that day and beyond. For those who had not responded by that date, reminder letters likely came in the mail by April 8 and census workers were scheduled to start going out in the field to contact people by April 9. The last day to respond for many is July 31.

The usual method many are likely used to is returning a form in the mail, but people also have the option to complete the census by phone or online.

For those who wish to complete the census online, visit 2020census.gov/en.html. The website also provides an online response guide, including frequently asked questions, to help you navigate and complete the process which can be accessed at 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-online.html. All valid census website addresses end with a “.gov”.

For those who would like to respond by phone, English speakers can call (844) 330-2020 and Spanish speakers can contact (844) 468-2020. There is also a number listed for the Telephone Display Device (TDD) for those who may be deaf or hard-of-hearing at 844-467-2020 and customer service representatives are available for each of these numbers from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. eastern time every day.

There are also numbers listed for 12 other languages on the website and service hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. eastern time. For more information on how to respond by phone, visit 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html

Of course, the traditional option is still available for those who want to respond by mail and once the questionnaire is finished, people can return it in the envelope provided. Blue or black ink is required for this method and if the return envelope is lost, people can mail the completed questionnaire to:

U.S. Census Bureau

National Processing Center

1201 E 10th Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47132

For more information regarding this method, visit 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-mail.html

It is important to note that the census bureau will never ask for your full social security number, bank account or credit card numbers, anything on behalf of your political party or any money or donations. Should anyone visit your home on behalf of the census, check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date. If fraud is suspected, call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative. For tips on avoiding scams, visit 2020census.gov/en/avoiding-fraud.html

For any and all census-related questions and information, visit the United States Census Bureau homepage at census.gov/en.html