It’s been a difficult month for everyone, but some might argue that high school seniors have taken one of the hardest hits. With Governor Parson calling for all state schools to close through the end of the school year, many students, seniors specifically, saw a cruel end to a school year that had so much potential.

Even so, school spirit lives on in Camdenton with students coming together and participating in virtual spirit week. Katelyn McGuire, a Camdenton junior, suggested to the owner of the Camdenton Lakers Instagram account that the students should have a chance to show off school spirit, even if it meant through digital means. McGuire says she saw a few of her friends from other schools participating in this concept and decided it was right for Camdenton.

The event is run entirely by students and the Camdenton Lakers Instagram account owner says they have received a high quantity of submissions each day so far. Running from April 13 to 17, the virtual spirit week includes five days of themes.

“The themes relate to the situation we are in currently, with Covid-19,” McGuire said. “We started with Monday- Motivation Monday, Tik-Tok Tuesday, Workout Wednesday, Throwback Thursday and the classic purple and gold Friday.”

McGuire says that she feels that the event is helping seniors feel the school connection, even though things were cut short. She felt that, since the event was announced, much of the excitement was through seniors who needed something to bring them back together.

“From my interaction with my peers, I see both sides of how the closure of school is affecting them,” McGuire said. “Some of my friends are making the most out of it and enjoying their time home. On the other hand, I have other friends who feel so sad knowing they won’t be able to go back to school and finish the school year.”

The owner of the Camdenton Lakers Instagram account says the submissions have been plentiful and it’s clear that everyone is handling the closure of school differently. They said that the interactions with every Instagram post have been very high and the spirit of the week is showing.

Though only a junior that year, McGuire feels that pain of seniors. Even so, she is optimistic that there will be some sort of make up event in the summer. For now, she hopes everyone takes the safe choice and stays at home until things are back to normal.

Senior Talon Randazzo says it’s been disappointing for him to see the school year go “downhill so quick.” As one of the seniors participating in virtual spirit week, he says he’s been enjoying his time. However, it’s still difficult to face potentially missing out on the finality of graduation and the final days of senior year.

“Missing out on the graduation ceremony is not so bad, it could be worse,” Randazzo said. “The thing that scares me is I won’t be able to see my friends anymore. I wish everything smooths out by the summer so I can see everyone again!”

If you’re a Camdenton High School student and want to participate in Virtual Spirit Week, find @CamdentonLakers on Instagram and tag them in your spirit day themed posts. If you are a student or a parent of another school participating in a virtual spirit week, let us know for a chance to be included in an upcoming Lake News Online Instagram post!