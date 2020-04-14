Restaurants that sell alcohol will be able to offer drinks with their to-go meals through May 15, the state Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced Tuesday.

The division issued a temporary waiver of rules to help eateries struggling to survive after ending eat-in dining due to the coronavirus pandemic. The waiver exempts for a time alcohol purchased for home consumption from the requirement it be sold in the original packaging. The waiver allows for the sale of mixed drinks and other alcoholic beverages in durable, leakproof, and sealable containers, with either a securely sealed either in tamper-proof bag or with tamper-proof tape.

The beverages can only be sold with a meal purchased from the same restaurant.

The division has also extended the period for liquor retailers to renew their licenses, which expire each year on June 30. Renewal applications are normally due by May 1. The change allows applications for renewal to be submitted until July 1 without penalty.