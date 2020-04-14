The City of Osage Beach continues to respond to the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Osage Beach continues to respond to the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic. On April 14, 2020, Mayor Olivarri, having previously declared a CIVIL Emergency due to the Pandemic Emergency of Coronavirus / COVID- 19; acting in a consistent manner with the Order of the Camden County Commission and the Camden County Health Department ordered that:

1. Liquor license renewals

All liquor license currently in effect or any renewals offered or applied for in accordance with Section 600.165 Osage Beach Municipal Code are hereby extended for two months. For example, any license renewal due on May 1, 2020 is now due on July 1, 2020 and all periods for penalties for late renewals are similarly extended. Fiscal year 2020 liquor licenses that are set to expire on June 30, 2020 will now extend until August 31, 2020. This is an extension of the current active license.

For questions concerning renewals please contact the City Clerk at 573-302-2000 ext. 1020.

2. Social Gatherings

All public and private gatherings, planned or spontaneous; recreational facilities, conference, event and banquet facilities, wedding venues, gyms, social clubs, funerals, churches or any other place of public or private gathering, shall limit participants to 10 people provided they can maintain the appropriate 6ft distance between participants. This is meant to include employees and clergy in the count of 10 people.

3. Retail Sales Workplace Occupancy Restrictions

All retail sale businesses and workplaces shall follow the following workplace density and per person occupancy restrictions:

I. A base number of authorized occupancies shall be the largest number as determined by either:

a. Total square feet of building divided by 30 (square feet per person), or b. The fire or building code occupancy limitations set by the Osage Beach Municipal Code,

or c. The fire code occupancy limitations set by the Osage Beach Fire Protection District.

II. Once the base number is established the following restrictions shall apply:

a. For locations less than 10,000 square feet retail sales area, 25 % of authorized occupancy; b. For locations larger than 10,000 square feet retail sales area, 10 % of authorized

occupancy.

III. Employees and vendors delivering products do not count under these limitations.

For any questions concerning these limitations please contact the Building Official at 573-302-2030.

The Camden County Health Department Order may be found on our website at https://www.osagebeach- mo.gov/2110/COVID-19-Outbreak

The original order issued on March 18, 2020 postponed the public meetings of Planning and Zoning Commission, the Board of Zoning Adjustment, and Liquor Control Board until May 15, 2020 and extending all time periods and all procedural deadlines associated with said meetings. The first amendment to the order issued on March 24, 2020 gave the Police Chief authorization to use any and all personnel authorized pursuant to Sections 109.105.2 and 109.105.3(1) R.S.Mo. to operate the Osage Beach Ambulance as necessary. The second amendment to the order issued on April 1, 2020 was consistent with the Camden County Commission and the Comaden County Health Department’s order issued on March 31, 2020.

City lobbies and offices remain closed to the public and all City events, and park programs and activities have been postponed; however, essential employees continue to work with precautions and modified schedules to deliver city services without interruption and to prevent the spread of the virus among employees and their families.

The community is encouraged to use online resources and contact staff via phone or email to handle any city business that is necessary. Visit our website, www.osagebeach.org and follow us on Facebook for the most current information and updates. The following are a few resources available;

• Use the Drop Box located in front of City Hall to deliver payments or other necessary documents to City offices.

• Download Applications or other items at https://www.osagebeach-mo.gov/71/Document-Center, for example, Public Records Request Form, Business License, etc.

• Park reservations and information https://www.osagebeach-mo.gov/2076/Make-a-Reservation

• Pay Online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/osagebeachmo

• Automated Payment Hotline – 1.833.227.1755

• Call or email staff with questions, inquiries, or concerns. Staff Contact List is available at https://www.osagebeach-mo.gov/directory.aspx.

For emergencies, call 911. The Police Department may be contacted for non-emergencies at 573.302.2010. For after- hours water or sewer emergencies contact 573.302.2010. A complete list of City office contacts and departmental information is available at www.osagebeach.org. A few contacts include;

City Administrator 573.302.2000 ext. 1010 City Clerk 573.302.2000 ext. 1020 Police – nonemergency 573.302.2010 Police Records 573.302.2010 ext. 1113 Public Works 573.302.2020 Building Department 573.302.2000 ext. 1063 Parks Department 573.302.2000 ext. 3000

The health and safety of our community, visitors, and employees is a priority for the City of Osage Beach. We continue to ask our community, visitors, and employees to be diligent and take precautions as recommended or instructed to do.

We appreciate your patience as we manage this situation. Please visit www.osagebeach.org and follow us on Facebook for the most current information and updates.