Camdenton High School has announced that graduation will be held on July 11. This was announced in a letter to parents by principal Brett Thompson earlier today.

Thompson also announced in the letter that they are working on rescheduling end of year events and the 'last day of school' for the seniors. Seniors will not take final exams, though teachers will continue to accept work through Friday, May 8th.

More info will be provided as it is received.