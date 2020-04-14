Camden County Health Department has received reports of 2 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases. This brings total cases since March 22, 2020 to 28.

Camden County Health Department has received reports of 2 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases. This brings our total cases since March 22, 2020 to 28. 15 are active cases, 13 are considered recovered. As of this morning, 6 were hospitalized; 3 confirmed, 2 presumptive and 1 pending results. Cases and close contacts have been notified and instructed to quarantine at home. Investigations will continue.