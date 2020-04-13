The Missouri State Highway Patrol stayed busy making a pair of DWI arrests in Camden County over the weekend.

According to an arrest report provided by Troop F of the MSHP, 24-year-old Dylan Bryan was charged with a DWI, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, not having a valid driver's license and no insurance on Friday afternoon. Bryan was released for medical treatment.

The second arrest occurred on Sunday afternoon when 59-year-old Daniel Monroe of Washburn was charged with a felony DWI, driving with a revoked license, careless and imprudent driving, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to register a trailer and driving without insurance. Monroe was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County Jail.