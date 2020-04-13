Upon arrival, deputies contacted the reporting party who advised he had located a floating body in a small pond on his property. The exact age and identification or how long the body was in the pond, along with the cause of death is unknown at this time.

At approximately 3:16 p.m., on April 10, 2020, the Miller County Sheriff's Office responded to a pond on Poplar road, near Hwy 52, in reference to a white male found deceased floating in a pond. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the reporting party who advised he had located a floating body in a small pond on his property. The exact age and identification or how long the body was in the pond, along with the cause of death is unknown at this time. The body has been taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be conducted sometime this week. Anyone who may have any information regarding the deceased person, or who possibly observed any suspicious activity in the Poplar road area, is asked to contact the Miller County Sheriff's Office at (573)-369-2444. The investigation is ongoing by the Miller County Sheriff's Office.