Staying true to supporting the Lake Regional Health System, especially during this pandemic, Peter Brown, chairmen of HK’s Hospital Benefit Golf Tournament, announced the annual fundraiser’s cancellation for this year.

Peter continued, stating that Susan (Brown, wife and daughter of Harold Koplar, founder of the The Lodge of the Four Seasons and the golf tournament namesake), and he met via conference call last week with Dane Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of LRHS, and discussed the HK's Golf Tournament’s future.

“The committee concluded that under the circumstances and the vital role the staff of LRHS has played in the past organizing the event, we must cancel this year's event to allow their full attention to managing the crisis,” Peter Brown confirmed in a recent committee email.

“We know all of you, as members of the HK's committee, recognize and share with us the importance that the great team of medical professionals are currently playing and continue to play as we all face the pandemic.”

“Our hospital is very important to our community,” Susan Brown said. “It is because of LRHS we can live well, enjoy the Lake of the Ozarks and share it with others. Naturally, we are somewhat disappointed not holding the traditional fundraiser but must support health and our hospital.”

Next year, the committee is planning that HK’s will return providing support, camaraderie, and be better than ever. The Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors will continue to be on hand providing their support as well.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support,” said Henry in a recent press release. “Part of what makes our community so special is the way we care for each other during difficult times. This has been displayed over and over again recently.”

“This public health crisis underscores the importance of having a top-quality health care provider in your community,” said Peter Brown. “We are honored to support LRHS as they work to ensure our community can safely respond to this public health crisis.”

To help meet these needs LRHS announced a special fund that has been created to support Lake Regional’s work in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The Lake Regional COVID-19 Response Fund will be used to address the areas of greatest need: support for critical care staff treating this respiratory illness, such as personal protective equipment and ventilators, and upgrades to the intensive care unit.

This help from our community will enable care providers at Lake Regional to sustain their resilience while continuing to provide safe, high-quality care to our patients and community. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, needs may increase or change. The Lake Regional Response Fund is designed to provide assistance as needs continue to be identified.

Gifts can be made online at lakeregional.com/donate-now by typing "COVID-19" in the comment section or by check or credit card by calling Terri Hall, director of Fund Development, at 573-348-8153.