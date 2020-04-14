A $20 Business or Personal donation to The Food Bank will get you registered to win "Office Party" post COVID-19 with 20 pints of ice cream donated by Ice Cream Factory.

Thank you in advance for your assistance in advance as we raise awareness and support our local food pantries in Camden, Miller, & Morgan counties. Let's keep the UNITY in our Community!

For those you might know needing food have them visit our website to see all food pantries within our community. www.feedinglakeoftheozarks.org Our Food Bank Advisory Council will stay actively involved to serve the needs of our food pantries and our LOTO community along with Jami Wade our LOTO liaison with The Food Bank in Columbia, MO.