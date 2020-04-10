Kyzer Adonis GoodShot, entered the world on Oct. 10, 2019, and left us on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home with loving family around him.

Kyzer Adonis GoodShot, entered the world on Oct. 10, 2019, and left us on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home with loving family around him. Limited visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Monday, April 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a graveside service at 4 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Crow Hill. As Kyzer’s family, we so appreciate your love, support and prayers at this time. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions please remember we must limit visitors and social distancing must be followed at the graveside. God Bless You. Kyzer Adonis, began his life on earth on Oct. 10, 2019, in Devils Lake, son of Willanette GoodShot and Kyle Vivier Sr. When Kyzer was two months old, Willanette met Clayton and they started a life together and Kyzer was part of a new and loving family. Clayton loved him as his own. Those who loved Kyzer and will miss his sweet smile and sparkling eyes are; Willanette GoodShot and Clayton DuBois Jr.; dad, Kyle Vivier Sr.; sister, Kyramae GoodShot; brother, Kyle Vivier Jr.; other adopted family, Nakenya DuBois, Braylon DuBois, Clayton DuBois III, Dayson DuBois and Kayson DuBois; grandmas and grandpas, Lea KillsPlenty, Lisa Peoples, Ervinette Blueshield, Irvin KillsPlenty Jr., Sandra Laducer, Eugene Vivier, Melvin Peoples and Freeman Whiteshield; aunts and uncles, Brenda Cox, Eugene J. Vivier, Justin Vivier, Melvine Peoples, Jalen Peoples, Anthony Littlewind, Phillip KillsPlenty, Silas Longie, Juneau Longie, Irvin Tomahawk and Akiro Tomahawk; and other beloved cousins and relatives. He was preceded in death by; his sister, Kylette; grandmas, Lynette BigTrack, Barbara BigTrack and Vyonne BigTrack; grandpas, Luke, Corbett, Donald, Frederick, Rudy, Allen, Herbert, Robert and Emerson Sr. BigTrack; great-grandparents, Bernice and Irvin KillsPlenty Sr. and Annie BigTrack; uncle and aunt, Cody and Lindsey. Active Bearers are Kyle Vivier and Clayton DuBois Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are: Deb and Clayton Peltier, Amanda Robertson and family, Nakia Hill and family, Brandy Putnam, Keisha Shaw and family, Heather Lawrence, Bridget Beranek, Kris Morken and Mikayla Greywater.