Bruce A. Karlstad, 52, of Devils Lake, ND, (formerly of Mayville, ND), passed away surrounded by his loving family and in the care of Altru Hospice on Friday, April 3, 2020. As Bruce’s family, we thank you with all our hearts for your many acts of kindness and your prayerful support during this very difficult time. We ask for your continued prayers of comfort to find our new normal. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, we will celebrate the life of our beloved Bruce at a later date. Bruce Allen Karlstad, son of Mervin and Linda (Soholt) Karlstad, was born on Aug. 20, 1967, in Mayville, where he grew up, graduating from May-Port High School with the one of a kind class of 1986. As a May-Port Patriot, Bruce participated in wrestling, football and played the trumpet in the band. Bruce furthered his education at Mayville State University, graduating with a BS in Education and minor in coaching. The highlight of his college years was meeting his beautiful bride-to-be, Kellie Daucsavage. They were united in marriage on June 29, 1991, in Grand Forks, ND. Soon after, they moved to Winnemucca, NV, where Bruce taught 4th grade at Grass Valley Elementary and helped coach wrestling. They moved to West Fargo, ND, in 1994 where Bruce was involved in coaching wrestling for the West Fargo Packers and taught 5th and 6th grade in Horace, ND. In 1998, Bruce took a job with AGSCO, and the family moved to Devils Lake. For the past year, Bruce worked for CenDak as a chemical/seed consultant. Bruce had the heart of a teacher and coach. He knew early on that he would follow in his mother’s footsteps as an elementary teacher. He enjoyed his seven years in the teaching field, but took his job of providing for his family seriously and had to leave teaching when Kellie got sick. The transition from teaching to the Ag field was very exciting for Bruce. He loved a new challenge and was a big goal-setter. He learned to help his growers by finding answers to their questions and helping them make the best decisions for their particular operation. He found early success in his new adventure and received many awards and honors for providing good customer service and putting his growers first. The love and respect Bruce had for his farmers and many friends ran deep. He will be greatly missed by his dear friends, classmates, colleagues and pals at the A-table. Bruce loved to cook. Whether it be a steak on the grill, crab legs dredged in butter or late night scrambled eggs, it brought him joy to be in the kitchen. He was often found studying cook books or googling new recipes. In his free time, Bruce loved being on the lake in the summer and on a snowmobile in the winter. He was very meticulous about his lawn, sometimes forgetting that the cats, dog and kids needed to play in the yard and may mess things up a bit. Although he wouldn’t admit it, he loved his dog, T-Bo, and three cats. The things Bruce most treasured were the love of his life, Kellie, and his pride and joys Morgan, Parker and Jaxson. He loved them with all his heart and supported them in all their endeavors, cheering quietly from the sidelines. Some of his fondest moments were cooking for his boys, and walking his daughter down the aisle last summer. With the loving support of his family, he was received into the Catholic Church on March 24, 2020, confirmed with the confirmation name of Joseph (because of his love of caring for his family) and received Holy Communion. He gave his life to the Lord and his spirit to his eternal home on April 3. Bruce’s precious family includes; his wife, Kellie; daughter, Morgan (Lance) Anderson, Grand Forks, ND, sons, Parker Karlstad and Jaxson Karlstad both of Devils Lake; step-father, Jim Lande, Mayville; mother-in-law, Helen Daucsavage, Grand Forks; in-laws, Ruth Daucsavage, Sioux Falls, SD, Terry (Kathy) Daucsavage, Grand Forks, Bruce (Janet) Daucsavage, Bend, OR, Juanita (Rich) Short, Carrington, ND, and Renee (Jack) Anderson, Grand Forks; step-brother, Anthony Lande, Grand Forks; step-sisters, Anita McClain, Bristol, IN, and Alecia (Scott) Devich, Liberty Township, OH; many nieces, nephews and their families, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Linda and Mervin Karlstad; brother, Todd Karlstad; father-in-law, Leonard Daucsavage; and brother-in-law, John Daucsavage.