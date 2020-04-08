Chalfant and Tompkins Title Agency, Inc., is one of the oldest businesses in Camden County, as well as one of the oldest remaining in the same family. The company was established in the year 1887 by Henry W. Chalfant. Mr. Chalfant held county offices and later served as Representative to the Missouri General Assembly. The business was one of the last businesses to leave old Linn Creek for the new county seat in Camdenton. The permanent office was built in 1931 across from the street from the Camden County Court House where it is located today.