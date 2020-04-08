For many businesses Governor Mike Parson's stay-at-home order and the rules imposed by counties and various municipalities are designed to allow many businesses to keep operating as long as they follow the guidelines.

Determining what those are and how to abide by them can be a challenge. A resource put together by the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce provides a comprehensive list of resources and informational sites for business owners to reference as they navigate what is and isn't allowed. The full resource list can be found at

http://camdentonchamber.com/ and click on the COVID Awareness banner at the top of the page.

For essential businesses who are seeking a template letter for themselves and their employees, please follow the link below:

https://files.constantcontact.com/9a4eaa93201/c4bebe18-760d-403e-9b7f-ea305c11a55a.pdf

The Missouri Department of Economic Development provides business guidance for the stay at home order. If you are unsure as to whether you fall into the essential business category or not, the link below provides information:

https://ded.mo.gov/content/stay-home-order-business-guidance

If you feel that your business is essential to public health and safety, you can apply for a Business Waiver Request here:

https://ded.mo.gov/essential-business-waiver-requests

According to information provided by Camden County, businesses that meet any of the following criteria DO NOT need to request a waiver from the state:

•Can continue to operate with 10 or fewer individuals in a single space each at a minimum of 6 feet apart; OR

•Are defined as an essential business according to the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency; OR

•Are otherwise identified in the Department of Health and Senior Services Stay at Home Order.

The county recommends businesses go through the criteria and see if they qualify before applying for a waiver. Many local businesses can continue to operate under the stay-at-home order.

To learn more, please visit:

www.ded.mo.gov/businesswaiver