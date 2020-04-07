On Tuesday, the Camden County Commission amended the ordinance to impose further restrictions on what activities are not allowed in the county. Failure to comply can result in a fine and/or up to one year in jail.

The Camden County Commission amended a recent state of emergency order, adding additional activities to the list of those restricted and adding an enforcement clause.

On Tuesday, the Camden County Commission amended the ordinance to impose further restrictions on what activities are not allowed in the county.

Failure to comply can result in a fine and/or up to one year in jail.

The amendment now identifies all public and private gatherings, planned or spontaneous; recreational facilities open to the public or to members, conference, event, banquet facilities, wedding venues, gyms, tanning facilities, social clubs, funerals, churches, swimming pools and hot tubs open to the public, paying guests or members of any other public or private gathering is required to limit participants to no more than 10 as long as social distancing of six feet can be maintained. The limit includes employees and clergy.

Under the amended ordinance, failure to comply is a misdemeanor, punishable with a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a year in jail.

All coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Lake Sun at lakenewsonline.com/subscribe. Help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.