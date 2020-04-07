The Miller County Sheriff's Office found an improvised explosive explosive device (IED) while executing a search warrant for stolen property in Lake Ozark on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the search warrant was conducted at a residence off Highway W near Lake Ozark. Deputies secured the scene and requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Explosives Disposal Unit. Upon their arrival, the device was rendered safe and removed from the property. Officers on the scene concluded their theft investigation pending charges for stealing and additional charges for possession of an explosive device.

There is still a suspect at large who is wanted for questioning. The suspect in the case has been identified as Kaleb Henson. Any information regarding the location of Henson should be directed to the Miller County Sheriff's Office at 573-369-2342.