The Martin Hotel was established in the 1850’s in the town of Versailles. In the old hotel guest registers are signatures of many Civil War soldiers who stopped at the hotel. “The guestrooms of the hotel were furnished with a bed, a washstand with a bowl and pitcher, wardrobe, chair and a chamber pot. A coil of rope at a window in each guest room served as a fire escape in case of a fire. Hotel rates were $1.00 per day; 25 cents for a bed and 25 cents each for three meals. The hotel lobby still has the old Seth Thomas clock on the wall, where it was wound every Sunday morning by Elizabeth Martin. The keyboard on the wall behind the original hotel desk holds the keys to the guest-rooms upstairs.” The hotel is now the Morgan County Museum.