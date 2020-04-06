A 21-year-old Versailles woman was listed as having moderate injuries when her vehicle overturned on Route D half a mile north of Sims Road.

A 21-year-old Versailles woman was listed as having moderate injuries when her vehicle overturned on Route D half a mile north of Sims Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon when Jordyn Clites swerved to miss a truck and went off the right side of the roadway and overturned as she was heading north. Clites was transported by Mid Mo EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

The vehicle was listed as totaled and was towed from the scene. The Morgan County Sheriff's Department also assisted.