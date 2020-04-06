Press release for April 4

8:18 a.m., Officer conducted a business safety check in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

8:46 a.m., Officer conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

10:31 a.m., Officer conducted traffic enforcement stop at U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Road. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

11:13 a.m., Officer conducted business safety check in the 500 block of South Washington Street.

11:23 a.m., Officer conducted a business safety check in the 400 block of South Washington Street.

12:16 p.m., Officer received a report of credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card in the 300 block of North Washington Street. Investigation continues.

12:47 p.m., Officer conducted a follow-up investigation at a business in the 300 block of North Washington Street.

1:07 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on Washington Street near Simpson Park. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

1:32 p.m., Officer received a report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested a 33-year-old female for stealing. The female was

processed, cited and released pending a future Municipal Court appearance.

5:18 p.m., Officer conducted a well-being check in the 1700 block of Fairchild. Subjects were found to be safe.

5:25 p.m., Officer received a report of trespassing at a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested a 39-year-old female for trespassing. The female was processed, cited and released pending a future Municipal Court appearance.

5:25 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane. Officers reported the incident to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

6:06 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop at 3rd and Brunswick. The driver was issued a warning for improper display of license plates.

6:18 p.m., Officer conducted traffic enforcement stop in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for failing to yield.

6:31 p.m., Officer responded to the 1700 block of Derringer and made contact with a resident to assist with a MSHP investigation

6:41 p.m., Officer responded to Hedrick Medical Center and recovered illegal substances of a patient and those items were turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their investigation.

7:26 p.m., Officer conducted a business safety check in the 1200 block of North Washington Street.

7:45 a.m., Officer called to the area of the 1000 block of North Washington Street for a dog running at large and was almost struck by traffic. The dog had left the area and was not found.

8:05 p.m., Officer conducted a well-being check in the 200 block of Park Lane. The resident was found to be safe.

10:41 p.m., Officer responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 900 block of Locust Street. The vehicle was subsequently located and was found to not be stolen.

11:34 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Trenton Street to a report of a suspicious person, however, no suspicious persons were located.

On April 4, the Chillicothe Police Department received 64 calls for service.

Press release for April 3

6:59 a.m., Officer conducted business check in the 1200 block of North Washington Street.

7:14 a.m., Officer received 911 call and it was discovered to be a child playing with a cell phone.

8:12 a.m., Officer conducted Jake’s Law check of a subject being released from jail. The subject did not have any active wants or warrants.

8:33 a.m., Officer conducted funeral escort for local funeral home.

9:56 a.m., Officer called to the 1600 block of Rosewood for a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle left prior to the officer’s arrival.

11:14 a.m., A female subject came to the police department and turned herself in on a Chillicothe Municipal warrant. Female posted the required bond and was released.

11:50 a.m., Officer conducted business check in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

12:52 a.m., Officers called to a one-vehicle non-injury accident on U.S. Highway 36 near Blackwell Creek. Driver hydroplaned and crashed into a bridge railing causing moderated damage to the vehicle and bridge railing.

2:39 p.m., Officer received a parking complaint in the 1400 block of Alexander. Officer contacted the subject and advised the vehicle owner of the complaint. The issue was resolved.

4:45 p.m., Officer received a call of possible theft in the 10 block of Tenth Street. Officer determined the issue to be a civil property dispute.

4:55 p.m., Officers called to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Ashley. As a result of the investigation, the officer arrested a 31-year-old male for domestic assault 3rd. The male was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

6:57 p.m., Officer conducted a prisoner transport.

7:03 p.m., Officer met with a local business manager about business implementing some new procedures.

7:12 p.m., Officer checked the well being of a subject in the 100 block of Crescent. The subject was found to be safe.

7:48 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject about stolen credit card.

7:51 p.m., Officer conducted traffic stop at Clay and Locust. The driver was warned for running a red light.

8:42 p.m., Officer checked on a possible residential fire called in by a passing motorist. No fire was found.

11:57 p.m., Officer called to the area of the 1300 block of Jackson Street for possible suspicious persons. No suspicious persons were located.

On April 3, the Chillicothe Police Department received 78 calls for service.

Press release for April 2

1:21 a.m., Call from business in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street in reference a suspicious vehicle driving around the business and another business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. Officers went to the area and were unable to locate the described vehicle.

3:08 a.m., Complaint from business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 about the manner in which vehicles were parking on their parking lot. A remedy of posting the locations for the vehicles not to park was suggested to the business and the vehicles were moved by the drivers.

7:22 a.m., Complaint of a vehicle illegally parked on Cowgill Street blocking the alleyway. The vehicle was towed from the scene by local tow company to their lot. Towed vehicle report made.

7:54 a.m., Report of a large, black and white dog that is dragging a lead, is running loose in the 100 block of E. Jackson Street. Officers were unable to catch the animal. Animal control was notified.

9:01 a.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Garr Field Avenue and also Southwest Drive in reference to a continuing investigation of possible attempted theft.

12:39 p.m., Officers responded to a vehicle leaving the scene of a crash at a business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. A suspect had been contacted with citations being issued.

1:35 p.m., Officers checked on a report of someone taking up residency in the “Alamo” building located in the 10 block of Elm Street at the Rail Road tracks. Numerous items left at the location by the trespasser were removed from the structure. It has yet to be determined who has been staying at the structure.

3:45 p.m., Officer out in the 1400 block of Clay Street issuing citation to previously reported leaving the scene of a crash suspect.

5:05 p.m., Subject in the police department to speak with an officer in reference to illegal drug activity. Officer spoke with subject.

5:09 p.m., Residential alarm activated in the 1300 block of Webster Street. Officers checked the location and everything okay. Accidental activation.

5:18 p.m., Call to check the well-being of several children playing in a creek on Old Highway 190 near City Limits. Believed to be unattended. Officers checked area and unable to locate anyone.

6:19 p.m., Officer received a report of a dog bite that had occurred in the 200 block of Polk Street. The bite was reported to have occurred at approx. 7:00 a.m., to the victim’s right calf area. A resident was contacted and provided the current vaccination paperwork.

6:29 p.m., Report of a suspicious subject at a building located at Webster and Cherry Street. The subject was contacted by officers and it was determined that the subject was supposed to be there.

6:43p.m., Report of a careless and imprudent driver in the 900 block of Third Street, speeding and making a bad pass. Officer located vehicle and driver in 1500 block of Third Street and determined the driver to be impaired. A 32-year-old Chillicothe resident was taken into custody, taken to the police department and processed for driving while intoxicated, cited and released with a Court date to appear.

7:22 p.m., Officer out at residence in the 200 block of Polk Street on further investigation of dog bite reported earlier.

8:15 p.m., Request for officers to assist resident with removing a bat from their house. Officers checked the residence but were unable to locate the creature.

9:44 p.m., Suspicious activity reported at Chillicothe High School Stadium. Officer was able to locate a High School Coach at the scene. No report.

11:40 p.m., Officer checking open door on business in the 500 block of S. Washington Street. The subject was there cleaning an office.No report.

On April 2, the Chillicothe Police received 71 calls for service.