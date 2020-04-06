Businesses around the country are scrambling to understand of the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and how to deal with this national crisis.

Businesses around the country are scrambling to understand of the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and how to deal with this national crisis. OATS Transit is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety our riders and staff. As the company continues to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, OATS Transit will only be providing essential service transportation starting March 23 through at least April 6, 2020. The company will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly in hopes business can soon return to normal.

Essential service transportation is defined as dialysis, doctor appointments, grocery shopping, food banks, etc. “This is a difficult decision and one we are not taking lightly, but it is the right thing to do during this national crisis,” said Dorothy Yeager Executive Director. Individuals who are sick should stay home.

Several measures have been put into place to ensure the safety of everyone on board the buses:

· Drivers are doing routine cleaning and disinfecting on the buses throughout the day, and cleaning surfaces that riders may come into contact with.

· The amount of people on each bus will be limited to ensure safe distances for riders and drivers.

· Non-essential appointments should be delayed if possible to limit exposure.

· During the COVID-19 crisis, riders should expect drivers to refrain from touching any personal belongings and packages. We ask riders to be understanding and prepared for this adjustment to our normal routine.

A number of partnering agencies have already closed or cut back operations such as nursing homes, senior centers, workshops, day programs. This has dramatically reduced ridership and helps lessen the spread of germs. The safety of the public and OATS Transit employees is our top priority. We will continue to keep everyone updated on our website and social media.

Please visit the website at www.oatstransit.org/health and follow us on facebook.com/oatstransit.