Lake Regional Health System has announced it will begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Lebanon, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 7. Testing will be done by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted. Patients also must have a physician’s order, in accordance with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The drive thru testing site is at 325 Harwood Ave. in Lebanon. The facility, owned by the City of Lebanon, is part of the old hospital and is adjacent to the Laclede County Health Department. Testing will be conducted under the canopy of the old Emergency Department.

“We know there is a great need for testing in Laclede County,” said Dane Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “We are pleased to work with the county health department and the city to bring this important service to Lebanon.”

Lake Regional set up the testing site during the weekend and will test a limited number of cases on Monday, April 6.

“Our goal is to offer a safe, convenient experience for the community that does not leave patients waiting in long lines in their cars or potentially exposing others to illness,” said Mike Dow, PharmD, director of Ancillary Services at Lake Regional. “We used the same model when we opened our first site in Osage Beach a week ago, and it is working well.”

Dow, who is overseeing operations at both sites, said the Lebanon facility will initially have capacity to test 30-40 patients per day. But, the model can be scaled up to meet demand.

“We know there are people with mild to moderate symptoms who want testing because they are concerned about infecting their loved ones and others,” Henry said. “Lake Regional has been planning and working toward making testing more accessible to people in our service area for weeks. We want the people of this community to know they can count on us to provide the services they need.”

COVID-19 Testing Process

Beginning Tuesday, April 7, patients seeking testing should follow this process.

Step 1: If you’re feeling sick, get screened. Call your doctor’s office or Lake Regional’s 24/7 nurse call line at 573-348-7419. If you don’t have symptoms, you won’t be tested.

Step 2: If you meet testing criteria, your provider will make arrangements to see you. If you are a Lake Regional patient, your provider may schedule a virtual visit.

Step 3: If your provider orders a test, Lake Regional’s COVID-19 Testing Center will call you to schedule an appointment within 24 hours for drive-thru testing.

Remember:

· You must have a physician’s order.

· Visits must be scheduled.

· No walk-in testing will be offered.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, as well as CDC guidelines for self-quarantine and social distancing, visit lakeregional.com/Covid19.