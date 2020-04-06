The Lake of the Ozarks 2020 Restaurant Guide, that is published by the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau, is currently being postponed six weeks.

Press Release:

The Lake of the Ozarks Restaurant Guide has always been distributed the week prior to Memorial Day weekend. Due to the effects of COVID 19, the decision has been made to postpone the distribution date to the week before the 4th of July weekend.

This decision allows the food and beverage businesses, who many are currently operating on limited hours and only offering delivery or pick up, to better access their advertising budgets for the upcoming season. “We feel as an organization that promotes the multiple dining options throughout the Lake Area, that we should postpone the production of the Lake of the Ozarks Restaurant Guide so the restaurant businesses can concentrate on the issues at hand today”, states Tim Jacobsen, Executive Director, Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau. Jacobsen continues, “The business owners have more important decisions to deal with related to the health and safety of their staff and patrons during this situation, than committing to advertising.

When the time is right, we want to be a resource for assisting the restaurant industry in the Lake Area to recover from the financial shortfalls they are obviously faced with today.”

We encourage the Lake Area residents to continue supporting the restaurant businesses that are committed to servicing them through this difficult time. We wish all the restaurant owners, operators and workers a quick, safe and healthy recovery.

For more information on Lake Area restaurants please visit www.funlake.com or call 1-800-FUN-LAKE (1-800-386-5253).