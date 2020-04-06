A 51-year-old Florence man received serious injuries after his vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, skidded and overturned on Monday morning.

Darrell Galbraith was eastbound on Florence Trail Road near Route JJ when the vehicle overturned and he was ejected. Galbraith was transported to Capital Regional Hospital by Mid Mo Ambulance. The vehicle was listed as having minor damage and was released to the owner.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department also assisted at the scene.