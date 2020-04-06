Upon arrival deputies located a male subject who had a hypodermic needle sticking out of his arm and was nonresponsive. Further investigation revealed discovery of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia within the vehicle.

Press Release:

On 04/04/20 deputies responded to Bear Paw Rd reference a male subject passed out in a vehicle with a 5-year-old child within the vehicle. Upon arrival deputies located a male subject who had a hypodermic needle sticking out of his arm and was nonresponsive. Further investigation revealed discovery of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia within the vehicle. Once the male subject became responsive, he was taken into custody. The child was taken into protective custody and released to Children’s Division.

John D Varvera Age 48 of Gravois Mills was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony 1st Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Varvera was denied bond.