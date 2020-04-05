As of today, Camden County Health Department has confirmed 24 cases of Covid-19. Cases are under investigation, and all known contacts have been instructed to self isolate themselves for 14 days from their last exposures.

As of today, Camden County Health Department has confirmed 24 cases of Covid-19. Cases are under investigation, and all known contacts have been instructed to self isolate themselves for 14 days from their last exposures. Thankfully, we still have only 1 death, and there are several who are recovered or are close to recovery.