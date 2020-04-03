The Mayor and city staff have requested that all major retailers in the city limits of Camdenton limit access to their stores to one controlled entrance. The city has also asked that signs be posted emphasizing the ONE cart, ONE person concept.

Suggested signage:

“ONE CART, ONE PERSON when visiting our store please. If you are sick, please refrain from entering. Every customer who walks in our doors PUTS OUR EMPLOYEES AND OTHERS AT RISK. Thank you for doing your part to help our community stay healthy and safe.”

All stores have been very cooperative with this effort. Hopefully this will reduce the number of customers inside our stores at any one time.

