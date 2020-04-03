The Camden County Health Department has confirmed that as of Friday morning there are 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Investigations are being completed and additional information will be released later today.

The Camden County Health Department has confirmed that as of Friday morning there are 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Investigations are being completed and additional information will be released later today.

The health department continues to ask residents to stay at home and practice social distancing.While Camden County is currently operating under a state of emergency order, municipalities throughout the county are enacting ordinances that reflect the county. Camden County imposed stricter regulations this week shutting down some types of businesses like salons, tattoo parlors and spas. On Friday, the city of Camdenton requested that all major retailers in the city limits of Camdenton limit access to their stores to one controlled entrance. The city also asked that signs be posted emphasizing the ONE cart, ONE person concept. All coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at www.lakenewsonline.com/subscribe. Help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.