Richard Janes is trying to bring new opportunities to the lake, and what better way than to teach within a field he loves.

His path teaching began as an instructor at Ranken College in St. Louis for over 20 years, as well as Southwestern Illinois College. Janes moved to the lake full time in 2005, where he would open Always Kool LLC with his son Ted in 2010. As Janes moved into retirement age, he saw a need for HVAC training at the lake and decided this path would be the best next step.

Mid-Missouri Training Center will be open for classes starting in the second half of the year. Found at 399 N Business Rt 5, Unit B, Camdenton, MO 65020, (previously Lice Hack), the air conditions and heating courses will teach the principles as well as basic electrical circuitry related to the trade. The courses include heat pumps, electric heat, gas heat, mini-split systems, humidification and dehumidification.

Currently, Janes plans to keep the classes to 12 students or less, keeping one-on-one training available constantly. Each class will have book learning included as well as hands-on. Janes says that, once completed, the courses will lead into jobs immediately to get more training HVAC certified workers into the field.

“I plan to teach the things that you’ll really need to know to get into the field and do the job well,” Janes said.

Every month, Janes says the school will host seminars to do training on specific brands of equipment. He says that anyone going through the school needs to be able to work on all types of brands and styles, as the lake has many different types of homes to account for. Local heating and cooling suppliers in the area have already reached out to Janes in full support of the school and have donated tools for students to use and equipment to train on.

The classes will be held on nights, Mondays and Wednesdays. The classes will only take 4 hours a night. Janes designed it this way to accommodate both young students out of high school and parents with full-time schedules outside of school that are looking to start a new career. On that note, Janes also says that the course is beneficial for people who have never worked in the HVAC field, and for those who are experienced and would like to learn more.

With the emphasis on trade skills coming back strongly into the American educational system, Janes sees this as a great time to bring the opportunity to the lake area. In tandem with opportunities at LCTC, State Fair and more, Janes hopes to bring one more option to what residents around the Lake of the Ozarks can utilize to start a career. Janes says that the HVAC field is always in need of more workers and is confident that employment will follow closely after graduation from the course.

“My main goal is to teach the HVAC trade the right way and give students a trade for life that helps the community’s needs,” Janes said.

Each term costs around $1,300 and are scheduled to begin in September. Janes says that the four-term course costs less than half of the closest vocational center within 75 miles. For more information or to inquire about signing-up, call (573) 261-3653.