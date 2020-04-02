Gov. Mike Parson froze $176 million in state funding Wednesday, with colleges bearing the brunt of that by a total reduction of about $80 million.

For four-year universities like Truman, they will see an 8 percent reduction, which equals about $3.4 million.

Travis Miles, Truman’s communications coordinator, said the university knew this cut was coming and tried to be proactive ahead of it. He said that has mainly come in limiting expenditures and hiring. There are 15 open positions at the university that have not been filled and probably won’t be in the immediate future.

As of now, the university doesn’t have any immediate solutions since Parson’s plan is just a freeze and he could lift that if funding becomes available. But university officials are looking at potential long-term plans if the cut stays true.

“The state is just being a little proactive right now and we’ve been planning to do that too,” Miles said. “The hope is that we can get back to normal soon.”

Since Truman suspended in-person classes on March 16, the university has made several announcements in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last day to drop a class was extended to May 1, students can convert any course to pass or fail grading and commencement has been pushed back to Aug. 1.

Also, students who move out before May 7, which they have almost all done by now, will receive account credits for unused housing and meal plans. However, about 100-140 students are still living on campus right now, Miles said. Those are students, likely from other countries, who are pretty much stuck here right now. Miles said there isn’t a ballpark figure for housing and meal reimbursement yet since each student will have to be added up individually.

The university has put up several FAQs (frequently asked questions) on their website for current and prospective students dealing with these issues. For more academic specific questions, you can visit http://newsletter.truman.edu/article.asp?id=23952. And other questions can be answered at https://trualert.truman.edu/.

Also included in Parson’s cuts is $54 million set for maintenance at state facilities, $12 million for water infrastructure and $6.4 million for the state tourism office.