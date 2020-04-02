On Saturday, 03/28/2020 , the Miller County K-9 Team was dispatched to Menards in Lake Ozark to assist the Lake Ozark Police Department. While on scene, Deputies identified the suspect's vehicle as the stolen vehicle from Kelsay Auto Sales in Iberia.

On Saturday, 03/28/2020 , the Miller County K-9 Team was dispatched to Menards in Lake Ozark to assist the Lake Ozark Police Department. While on scene, Deputies identified the suspect's vehicle as the stolen vehicle from Kelsay Auto Sales in Iberia. A search of the vehicle yielded narcotics, a stolen firearm, and numerous stolen items from several cases around the Lake area. Both occupants, Cody Dale Umfleet, 28 of Iberia, and Matthew Christopher Edington, 32 of Camdenton, were arrested at the scene.

Detectives from the Miller County Sheriff s Office, the Camden County Sheriff s Office, the Lake Ozark Police Department , and the Osage Beach Police Department conducted interviews with Umfleet, linking him to the burglary and arson of Helton's Mini Mart in Brumley, a recovered stolen vehicle reported from the Camden County Sheriff s Office, along with several other felony investigations.

Saturday evening, the Miller County SWAT team executed a search warrant on an apartment on Gardner Street in Iberia. There, Michael Joseph Spencer, 20 of Iberia, was arrested. Inside the home, Deputies located narcotics and a stolen firearm. A second search warrant was executed at an address on Rabbit Head Road outside Iberia where several stolen items from a burglary in the City of Osage Beach.

On Wednesday, 04/01/2020, Detectives went to an address on Cedar Lane outside Iberia on a follow up investigation. A search warrant was executed and a stolen 2012 Jeep Wrangler from Osage Beach was recovered.

Cody Dale Umfleet was charged by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class D Felony, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle - 1st Degree, a Class D Felony, Receiving Stolen Property, a Class D Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, a Class D Felony. Umfleet is being held in the Camden County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Additional charges are pending.

Matthew Christopher Edington was charged with two counts of violation of his probation and is being held in the Miller County Adult Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Michael Joseph Spencer was charged by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class C Felony and Receiving Stolen Property, a Class D Felony. Spencer is being held in the Miller County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

The Miller County Sheriff s Office would like to thank the vigilance of the citizens in our communities along with the assistance of the Camden County Sheriff s Office, Lake Ozark Police Department, Osage Beach Police Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office. I feel these cases were resolved so quickly and effectively due to the cooperation and good working relationship between all agencies involved.