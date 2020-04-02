The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association announced today that, as a result of the Center for Disease Control’s warnings against large gatherings, in an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), they have voted to cancel the April In-Water boat show scheduled for April 17th through 19th.

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association announced today that, as a result of the Center for Disease Control’s warnings against large gatherings, in an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), they have voted to cancel the April In-Water boat show scheduled for April 17th through 19th. This show has always served as a kick-off of the boating season at the lake, and gives dealers an opportunity to showcase the current year new models.

The LOMDA board of directors made the decision to cancel out of concern for the safety of their many boating customers, and the many potential show attendees. The Association’s first core value is to ‘Focus on the Boating Customer, and they feel that, at this time, this is the right decision to make.

Mike Kenagy, the Marine Dealers Association’s Executive Director said, “With the current state of this pandemic worldwide, we just could not take the chance, as this boat show normally attracts thousands of visitors over the weekend”.

The LOMDA board of directors did recommend visiting the Association’s website for further information on the many boat dealers in the Lake of the Ozarks area. That website is www.LakeOzarkBoatDealers.com. There you will also find a list of all upcoming LOMDA boat shows throughout the year, as well as links to access the individual dealer’s websites, allowing you to shop from home. All dealers are currently open for business, and you may contact any of them for a one-on-one meeting if you see a boat that you’re interested in.

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association is made up of over 40 lake area marine dealers, representing all the top lines of boats, marine accessories, docks, personal watercraft and everything else to promote fun on our local waters.

Kenagy went on to say, “The Marine Dealers Association will move ahead with the Fall In-Water boat show scheduled for September 25th through 27th at Captain Ron’s at The Lake of the Ozarks”.