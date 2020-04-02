Camden County Health Department has confirmed 18 cases of COVID-19 as of 4/1/2020. These numbers will continue to rise as more testing becomes available thanks to Lake Regional's quick action to get their Mobile Testing unit set up.

* Ages range from 26-77.

* There have been 6 cases in Sunrise Beach area, 4 in Camdenton area, 3 in Osage Beach area, 2 in Edwards area, and 1 each in Montreal, Kaiser and Gravois (Camden residents).

* 6 patients have been hospitalized, 5 required ICU level care. 10 are currently on home quarantine. 2 have recovered.

* 5 cases are associated with travel, 2 out of state and 3 in state. 13 had no travel history.

* All reported household and prolonged close contacts are on quarantine for 14 days and are being called daily by Health Dept nurses to assure they are feeling well and to advise to seek medical care if symptoms develop.

* We have had 1 death, and express our sincere condolences to family and friends.

At this point, we are considering this to be sustained community spread. It is important for everyone to do their part to hold the numbers down so we won't overwhelm our hospital. They are working hard to care for our community, but they are only a 130 bed facility with only 18 ICU beds and 18 Progressive care beds.

Right now, we need to consider every person we come in contact with, and every place we go as a potential risk to our health as well as our family's. Stay home. You are safe there. There is no "safe" store. The people running the stores and businesses have families to protect too. Most of the people we have interviewed have only very mild symptoms when this illness starts. It comes on with only low grade fever, they didn't realize they were sick!

How many of us are guilty of thinking "Oh its just my allergies I need to run to the store to get some allergy meds" While you're there, you run into a good friend, you hug...you need toilet paper and milk...You pick up a shirt from the clearance rack... and some shoes...and some trash bags and paper plates...Pretty soon you are all over the store. Then Boom, the cough gets worse, you get tested and you have COVID. How many people have you unintentionally exposed?

If you must go, please observe the "One Cart, One Person" many stores requesting. Have a list, get what you need and go home. Wash your hands as soon as possible. Use online ordering and delivery services as much as possible. If using delivery, stay in your house, give the delivery driver space to put your items on your porch without being in contact with you. We are all in this together. It is going to take every single one of us to protect all of us.