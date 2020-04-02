Elaine Wilson took four of her Piano Students to the Gold Cup Festival at First Baptist Church, Jefferson City on February 23, 2020.

Elaine Wilson took four of her Piano Students to the Gold Cup Festival at First Baptist Church, Jefferson City on February 23, 2020. All four students received the maximum rating of Superior (5 points) for their performances. Two of her students received enough accumulated points to actually receive their Gold Cups this year.

Requirements for the Gold Cups are set by the National Federation of Music Clubs. To receive the 1st Gold Cup, a participant must have received 15 accumulated points. The maximum points one can receive in one year is 5. So, it takes at least three years to receive the 1st Cup. Superior is 5 points, Excellent is 4 points, Very Good is 3 points, etc; so however long it takes, when 15 accumulated points are earned, the Cup is received. Consequently, 30 accumulated points receive a 2nd Gold Cup, 45 points receive a 3rd, etc up to 5th Cup. Participants:

Corin Davis, daughter of Colby & Connie Davis of Eldon, received a Superior, 5 points, with accumulated points of 10.

Renee Greenwalt, daughter of Vonda Greenwalt of Eldon, received a Superior, 5 points, with accumulated points of 10.

Gideon Claxton, son of Brian & Jessica Claxton of Brumley, received a Superior, 5 points, with accumulated points of 15.

Karsten Eckhoff, son of Tom & Debra Eckhoff of Stover, received a Superior, 5 points, with accumulated points of 30.

Gideon Claxton is a 4th Grader at School of the Osage Elementary School, & is receiving his 1st Gold Cup. Gideon loves to play Basketball & Baseball, & is a voracious reader. He thinks when he grows up he might like to work with computers.Karsten Eckhoff is home schooled in the 6th Grade.

He plans to attend his 9th Grade in Morgan R1, Stover, where he hopes to continue to play trumpet in band. Karsten is receiving his 2nd Gold Cup, & is planning to plant a pumpkin patch this spring. Future plans are to study Electrical Engineering at State Teck in Linn, MO.