It certainly is a gift when our community comes together to share their blessings. Camdenton Walmart store manager Paul Gardner and employee Josh Breedlove presented a check for $500.00 to the Camdenton R-III School District Buddy Pack Program. These funds would have provided a celebration banquet for the store employees, but during this time of social distancing they thought the funds would better serve the families in our area. This program would not be as successful without community support and assistance such as this. More information about the Buddy Pack program can be found at www.sharefoodbringhope.org or contact Joi Dickemann at the Camdenton School District (573) 346-9243.