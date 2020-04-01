A 29-year-old Versailles woman received minor injuries on Monday Afternoon in Morgan County when her vehicle struck a stump near Coffee Road.

A 29-year-old Versailles woman received minor injuries on Monday Afternoon in Morgan County when her vehicle struck a stump near Coffee Road.

According to an accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ashley Wilson was traveling eastbound on Coffee Road near Anchorage Road when she lost control due to a washboard road and excessive speed which caused the vehicle to ravel off the right side of the roadway and strike a strump. Wilson received minor injuries and was transported by Mid Mo EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

No other people were listed in the accident report.