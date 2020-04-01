A Versailles minor received moderate injuries Monday morning when their vehicle traveled off Highway 5, heading northbound, and struck and embankment and culvert a half mile south of Versailles.

According to an accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the unidentified driver was listed as the only person involved in the accident and was taken to Capital Region Medical Center by a private conveyance while the vehicle was totaled and was towed from the scene.