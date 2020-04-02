Spring is upon us and, with many residents looking to find a reason to be outdoors, it's important to know the proper climates to openly burn in.

Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Joe LaPlant stresses that burning needs to be done during daylight hours. Normally, the district recommends between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. with the first being extinguished before sundown. The only exception would recreational burns within a contained pit.

Much of the determining factor for when to burn comes down to forecasted weather, wind strength and humidity. LaPlant says it’s easy to know right away after stepping outside whether or not the conditions are ideal.

Mid-County Fire District Chief Scott Frandsen says a big struggle for the district is when they respond to fires that were lit on a red-flag day. He says all fire districts normally have ratings provided in tandem with the national weather forecast service that determine the burn rating for any day. This can be found online, at the station or over the phone.

Both LaPlant and Frandsen recommend that anyone who intends to burn reach out for a free burn permit. With this permit, active burn ratings will be available any time for free and make the decision to burn much easier.

Frandsen says that burning conditions can at times be confusing, but he asks that anyone intending to burn take common sense precautions. Watch for high winds, check the weather reports for humidity levels and keep a well maintained burning area. He says that many times, burning is essential to promote growth and is a benefit when done right. No matter what, the best and easiest solution is just to call your fire district and ask.

“I know it can be frustrating, trying to burn at the right times, but this is our best solution,” Frandsen said.