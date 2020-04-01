A pair of St. Robert men were injured on Monday afternoon in an accident on Highway 42 in Miller County that involved five vehicles.

According to an accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gene Calantoc of St. Robert moved into the westbound lane of Highway 42 near Crosswinds Drive to pass several vehicles travelling eastbound when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling in the westbound lane. Calantoc was ejected and came to a rest in the road way.

Meanwhile, a third and fourth vehicle were struck by unknown debris from Calantoc's vehicle and a fifth vehicle, a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Montez Cammon of St. Robert, attempted to avoid a collision and stuck the roadway. Calantoc, a 35-year-old male, received serious injuries and was transported by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia and Cammon was listed as having minor injuries and refused treatment on the scene.

Calantoc's vehicle was listed as totaled, the second vehicle involved in the initial collison received moderate damage along with the motorcycle driven by Cammon and all three vehicles were towed from the scene.The third and fourth vehicles listed in the accident report were listed as having minor damage and were driven from the scene.