Motorists in the Lake of the Ozarks area will see single lane closures next week near the site of a new interchange being constructed at U.S. Route 54, Business Route 54 and Osage Hills Road, north of Osage Beach.

As part of building the new interchange, crews will begin making utility changes along Business Route 54. The work will require single lane closures along the roadway north of the Wilmore Lane and Union Electric Road intersection.

The lane closure will take place on Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone.

The full scope of this project involves building two new bridges on Route 54, just west of the existing intersection, as well as three roundabouts near the interchange. Crews will also complete grading and paving to incorporate the intersections of Route 54, Business Route 54, Miller County Route W and Osage Hills Road into the interchange. For more information or to see the latest updates on this project, visit modot.org/miller54interchange.

Work on the new interchange is expected to be completed by December 2021.

Motorists are asked to slow down, pay attention and watch for crews while traveling through the work zone.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.